2,585 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Purchased by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,585 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in Target by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 4,009 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Target by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Target by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 20,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,802,519 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $254,570,000 after acquiring an additional 45,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.97. 124,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,507,050. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.79. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

