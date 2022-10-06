2,670,000 Shares in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Bought by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,670,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,987,000. Ovintiv comprises approximately 16.9% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ninepoint Partners LP owned 1.04% of Ovintiv as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 436.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,198 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $121,658,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $110,474,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 321.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,966 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at about $87,653,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Price Performance

NYSE OVV traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.78. 149,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,810,689. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.88. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.93.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $99.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.