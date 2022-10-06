27,114 Shares in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Purchased by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned about 0.05% of HarborOne Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,864,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after purchasing an additional 135,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,814,000 after acquiring an additional 72,114 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. 45.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:HONE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,712. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.68.

HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.95 million. Research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of HarborOne Bancorp to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

