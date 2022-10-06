304,390 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 304,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July accounts for about 0.9% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJUL. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 223,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 44,077 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Applied Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July Trading Down 0.7 %

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,403. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.93.

