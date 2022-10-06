3,287 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Bought by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7,201.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,608,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,435,989 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,384,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,177,000 after purchasing an additional 786,683 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 261.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 505,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,700,000 after purchasing an additional 365,986 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,438,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 313.5% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 449,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,585,000 after purchasing an additional 340,868 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $76.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.29 and its 200-day moving average is $85.02. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

