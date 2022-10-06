339 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Purchased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 157.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.18.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG opened at $120.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.46. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

