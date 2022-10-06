3,518 Shares in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Bought by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,175. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.70 and a 200-day moving average of $64.70. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $55.08 and a 12-month high of $87.51.

