5,610 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,610 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 70.6% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $238.19. 20,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.09.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Truist Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

