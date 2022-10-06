64,197 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT) Bought by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOCT. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 174,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the first quarter worth about $1,487,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 465.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 1st quarter worth approximately $885,000.

FOCT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,335 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.00.

