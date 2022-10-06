6,767 Shares in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV) Bought by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,221,000. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 165.7% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 65,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,461,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $205,000.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PFFV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.33. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,883. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.54. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $28.32.

