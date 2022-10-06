722,136 Shares in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Acquired by Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 722,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,000. Prestige Consumer Healthcare makes up approximately 1.4% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned 1.45% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $49.88. 5,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,835. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $63.83. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $277.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PBH has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

