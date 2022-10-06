8,609 Shares in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Purchased by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,682,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,619,000 after purchasing an additional 75,245 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,519,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,381,000 after purchasing an additional 54,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 869,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,205,000 after purchasing an additional 309,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,985 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CBRL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 0.7 %

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $96.45 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $149.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.19. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.71%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

