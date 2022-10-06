947 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Acquired by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,953,000 after purchasing an additional 150,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,017,000 after purchasing an additional 756,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,493 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,986,000 after acquiring an additional 43,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,615,000 after acquiring an additional 251,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 9,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $692,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,915.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,422 shares of company stock worth $3,462,066. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PFG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.24. The stock had a trading volume of 69,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.82.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

