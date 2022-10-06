9D NFT Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $164,321.67 (COGI)

9D NFT (COGI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One 9D NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 9D NFT has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. 9D NFT has a total market cap of $164,321.67 and approximately $1,803.00 worth of 9D NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00146006 BTC.

9D NFT Profile

9D NFT launched on November 12th, 2021. 9D NFT’s total supply is 672,038,018 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,959,383 tokens. The official website for 9D NFT is 9dnft.com. 9D NFT’s official Twitter account is @9dnft. 9D NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@9dnft.

Buying and Selling 9D NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “9D NFT (COGI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. 9D NFT has a current supply of 672,038,017.6846148 with 23,963,768.08755073 in circulation. The last known price of 9D NFT is 0.00774605 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $917.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://9dnft.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 9D NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 9D NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 9D NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

