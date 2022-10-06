AAG (AAG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $112,987.00

AAG (AAG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. AAG has a market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $112,987.00 worth of AAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AAG token can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, AAG has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,976.22 or 1.00010611 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006975 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002375 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00052174 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010014 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00064510 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00021949 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004916 BTC.

About AAG

AAG (AAG) is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. AAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,312,164 tokens. The official website for AAG is aag.ventures. AAG’s official Twitter account is @aag_ventures and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AAG is https://reddit.com/r/aagventures. The official message board for AAG is blog.aag.ventures.

AAG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AAG (AAG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. AAG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AAG is 0.00727459 USD and is up 3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $144,508.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aag.ventures/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

