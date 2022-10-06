Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,541 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ABT traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.26. The company had a trading volume of 175,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,707,785. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $96.67 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $179.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. StockNews.com upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Erste Group Bank lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.08.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

