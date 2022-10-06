Aberdeen New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII) Shares Up 0.9%

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC (LON:ANII – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 584 ($7.06) and last traded at GBX 579 ($7.00). 67,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 63,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 574 ($6.94).
Aberdeen New India Investment Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 586.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 559.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of £330.61 million and a PE ratio of 817.49.
Insider Buying and Selling at Aberdeen New India Investment Trust
In related news, insider Andrew Robson purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 575 ($6.95) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($27,791.20).
Aberdeen New India Investment Trust Company Profile
Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
