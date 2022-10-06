ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABM. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $41.65 on Thursday. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.09.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.53%.

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,173,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,131,000 after acquiring an additional 79,437 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 72.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,716,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,941 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 9.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,790,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,637 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,771,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,913,000 after acquiring an additional 51,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

