abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) PT Lowered to GBX 125

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 125 ($1.51) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SLFPF has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on abrdn in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised abrdn from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.81) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. HSBC downgraded abrdn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded abrdn from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on abrdn from GBX 186 ($2.25) to GBX 168 ($2.03) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $169.67.

Get abrdn alerts:

abrdn Price Performance

OTCMKTS SLFPF remained flat at $1.46 on Thursday. abrdn has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.