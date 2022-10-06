Absher Wealth Management LLC Has $17.02 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,519 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 3.3% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,272,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.3% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,131 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $480.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $521.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $212.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.