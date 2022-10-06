Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.75-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.43 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO stock opened at $45.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $51.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.11.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 240,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,223,000 after purchasing an additional 647,278 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

