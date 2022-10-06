Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.75-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.43 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.70.
Shares of ASO stock opened at $45.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $51.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.11.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.17%.
In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 240,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,223,000 after purchasing an additional 647,278 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.
