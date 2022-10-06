Aclara Resources (OTC:ARAAF) PT Lowered to C$0.40 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aclara Resources (OTC:ARAAF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Aclara Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTC:ARAAF opened at $0.25 on Monday. Aclara Resources has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25.
About Aclara Resources
