Aclara Resources (OTC:ARAAF) PT Lowered to C$0.40 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aclara Resources (OTC:ARAAF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTC:ARAAF opened at $0.25 on Monday. Aclara Resources has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25.

Aclara Resources Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration of rare-earth metals in Chile. The company also involved in the exploration and development of rare earth mineral resources with approximately 451,985 hectares of mining concessions located in the Maule, Ñuble, Biobío, and Araucanía regions of Chile.

