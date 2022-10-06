ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

ACNB traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $30.32. The company had a trading volume of 18,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,961. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.34. ACNB has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.31.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $25.88 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ACNB by 16,530.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ACNB in the second quarter worth about $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ACNB by 256.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ACNB in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in ACNB in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

