Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Announces Earnings Results

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Acuity Brands stock opened at $169.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $142.71 and a 12-month high of $224.59.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.67%.

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 42.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AYI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. William Blair lowered Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.43.

About Acuity Brands

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.