Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Shares Gap Down to $8.60

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.60, but opened at $8.34. Adeia shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 3,307 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial cut shares of Adeia from a “top pick” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Adeia Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $897.08 million, a PE ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Adeia Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

