Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Lifted by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 2.2% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,501,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.19 and a 200 day moving average of $90.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

