AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 21,654 call options on the company. This is an increase of 103% compared to the average volume of 10,644 call options.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MSOS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 37,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,850. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $33.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSOS. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 251,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 90,863 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 1,318.9% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 347,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 322,638 shares during the period.

