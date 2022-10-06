AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.39 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AeroVironment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.00.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,145. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $114.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,616.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). AeroVironment had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $693,436.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $693,436.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter worth $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AeroVironment during the second quarter worth $186,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AeroVironment by 82.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AeroVironment by 37.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Featured Stories

