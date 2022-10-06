AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.39 million.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AeroVironment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.00.
AeroVironment Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,145. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $114.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,616.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.73.
Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment
In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $693,436.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $693,436.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of AeroVironment
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter worth $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AeroVironment during the second quarter worth $186,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AeroVironment by 82.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AeroVironment by 37.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.
AeroVironment Company Profile
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Don’t Chase American Virtual Cloud Technologies Higher
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.