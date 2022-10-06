Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.84. Alacer Gold shares last traded at C$9.47, with a volume of 4,591,753 shares changing hands.
Alacer Gold Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22.
About Alacer Gold
Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.
Featured Stories
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Alacer Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alacer Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.