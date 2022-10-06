Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) Trading 3.4% Higher

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.44 and last traded at $12.42. 3,294 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 20,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01.

Institutional Trading of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

