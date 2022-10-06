Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,150 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,453 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,733,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,049 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 156.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,925,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,567,000 after buying an additional 1,175,289 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.24.

NYSE:BABA opened at $84.39 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $182.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $223.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.53.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

