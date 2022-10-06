Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.43. 249,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,644,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.53. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $182.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.24.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

