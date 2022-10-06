ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $49.62

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.62 and last traded at $49.69, with a volume of 15165 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALE shares. StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

ALLETE Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.49.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $373.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALLETE

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ALLETE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,143,000 after buying an additional 11,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ALLETE by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,711,000 after buying an additional 118,182 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in ALLETE by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in ALLETE by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 442,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,370,000 after buying an additional 55,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in ALLETE by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 22,340 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

See Also

