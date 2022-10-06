Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 22,162 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,115,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,162 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of Mueller Industries worth $219,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 57,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 31,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.6% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLI opened at $62.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.17. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $70.38.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 16.14%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.58%.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $64,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,808.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Mueller Industries in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

