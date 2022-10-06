Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,270,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,024 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 6.63% of J&J Snack Foods worth $177,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JJSF. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 5.2% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 8.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 1.6% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other J&J Snack Foods news, COO Stephen Every sold 1,373 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $217,098.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,441.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Fachner sold 8,000 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,896 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,373 shares of company stock worth $4,267,699 in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J&J Snack Foods Trading Up 0.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com cut J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

JJSF opened at $130.97 on Thursday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $117.45 and a 12 month high of $165.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.37.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $380.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.35 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This is an increase from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.24%.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Articles

