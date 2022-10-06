Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $386.29 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,915,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,437 shares during the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper comprises approximately 0.6% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.77% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $386,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 896.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $37.44 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.08 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KDP. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.36 per share, for a total transaction of $471,916.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,665.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.36 per share, for a total transaction of $471,916.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,665.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 103,839 shares of company stock worth $3,964,708 and have sold 403,500 shares worth $15,281,850. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

