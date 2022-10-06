Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 101,942 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,235,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 101,942 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises 0.6% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $346,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $814,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 52,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 12,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

DHI opened at $72.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.35 and a 200 day moving average of $72.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 5.78%.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,167 shares of company stock worth $851,821. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

