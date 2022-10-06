Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Almaden Minerals from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.
Almaden Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of AAU opened at $0.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.71 and a quick ratio of 15.71. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.
About Almaden Minerals
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
