Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Buys $32,800.00 in Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,897.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $28,135.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $28,849.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $31,194.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $32,184.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,750 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,220.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 43 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $750.78.

On Friday, July 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 522 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $9,035.82.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 715 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $12,462.45.

On Monday, July 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 514 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $8,907.62.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $15.82 on Thursday. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $187.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 61.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 23,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

