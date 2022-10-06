Amasa (AMAS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $104,825.01

Amasa (AMAS) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Amasa token can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Amasa has a total market cap of $104,825.01 and $14,857.00 worth of Amasa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Amasa has traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003289 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00145624 BTC.

Amasa Profile

Amasa launched on September 28th, 2021. The official message board for Amasa is amasa.medium.com. Amasa’s official Twitter account is @amasa_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amasa is www.amasa.io.

Buying and Selling Amasa

According to CryptoCompare, “Amasa (AMAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Amasa has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Amasa is 0.00668561 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $868.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.amasa.io/.”

