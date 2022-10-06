American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.19-$5.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30. American Electric Power also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.97-$5.07 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,735. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. American Electric Power has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.74.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $71,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

