American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,836 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 1.0% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,481. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $107.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

