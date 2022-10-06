American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,771 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 1.3% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in American Express by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in American Express by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 120,054 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $19,641,000 after acquiring an additional 67,128 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 1,662 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Trading Down 1.0 %

American Express stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.90. 61,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

