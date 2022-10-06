American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in American Tower by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in American Tower by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 1,115.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 58,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT traded down $7.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.35. 31,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,817. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $211.38 and a 1 year high of $294.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.71.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

