AMF Tjanstepension AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,271 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Intuit were worth $31,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Intuit by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuit Price Performance

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $544.47.

INTU traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $411.64. 19,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,254. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $116.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.56.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

