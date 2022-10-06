AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $143.58 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 53,975 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.4% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $143,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $302.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,320. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.79. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.69 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.36.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

