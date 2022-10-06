AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $47.70 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,450 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.08% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $47,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,688,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,646,000 after purchasing an additional 200,725 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 43.4% during the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 201,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,886 shares of company stock valued at $7,529,331. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE EW traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.26. The company had a trading volume of 27,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,154. The company has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.36. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $81.87 and a twelve month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.43.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.