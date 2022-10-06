AMF Tjanstepension AB Invests $38.77 Million in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)

AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,400,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,768,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the first quarter worth $59,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter worth $92,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter worth $114,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter worth $164,000. 23.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSNY stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.71. 41,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,273. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

