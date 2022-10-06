AMF Tjanstepension AB Purchases New Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 897,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,116,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,080,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,048,000 after buying an additional 61,962 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 489.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 48,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $99,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,531 shares in the company, valued at $483,192.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $132,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,027.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $99,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,531 shares in the company, valued at $483,192.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,965 shares of company stock worth $288,632. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Shares of NVT stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.47. 3,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,204. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 40.94%.

nVent Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Featured Stories

