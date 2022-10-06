AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 36,257 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 405,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 36,257 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $70,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,316,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $404,682,000 after acquiring an additional 289,476 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,112,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.26.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,555. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.